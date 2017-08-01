Gary D. Flint, age 77, of Wyoming, died unexpectedly on July 31, 2017.

Gary was a 35 year employee of American National Can.

Preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and Thelma.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sue; children, Debra (Robert) Reitzel, Daniel (Vicki), Dawn (Tim) Matuseski, Mike (Pat Trombley), Kelly Rydeen (Blaine Dorweiler); 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Sandy (Ken) Keister, Lloyd (Nancy), J. Lindsay (Terry Kjellgren), Colleen (Kevin) Smith; many relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be 4-8 p.m., Thursday, August 3, 2017, with 7:30 p.m. sharing, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association.

