River Valley Riders seek volunteers

The River Valley Riders are looking for volunteers to work with instructors providing assistance during therapeutic horseback riding lessons. Evening volunteer opportunities are available from May through October in either Afton or Scandia.

New volunteer training will be offered at 2007 Neal Ave. South, Afton, on Aug. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. Interested parties are asked to call 651-439-2558 or go to www.rivervalleyriders.org to RSVP.

Trained to become side walkers and leaders, each member of the volunteer team has a specific responsibility. Experience with horses or people with disabilities are not required.