St. Croix Cleaners to ‘Pause 4 Paws’

St Croix Cleaners, a locally owned dry cleaner, will be donating and matching 20 percent of its proceeds from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15 to pet rescues organization Pause 4 Paws. Every customer who mentions Pause 4 Paws and shows a photo of their pet will not only have 20 percent of their dry cleaning order donated and matched, but will receive a discount of 20 percent off their order. St Croix Cleaners will be running this promotion at all 19 locations throughout the Twin Cities Metro Area, including the Forest Lake location at 341 12th St. SW.