Several parents from Forest Lake and Wyoming were recognized with the 2017 Minnesota Parents’ Day Award at a ceremony at the Minnesota Capitol on July 18. Local parents were Jim and Jess Crandell and Steve and Becky Thomas (families pictured together), Ryan and Amanda Hooper, Chris and Kay Kelly, Justin and Sarah Taylor, and David and Anita Ostercamp. District 39 Sen. Karin Housley was the award presenter.