Wyoming talks includes filming, trail, EDA

Amy Doeun

Wyoming Reporter

At the July 18 Wyoming City Council meeting, Economic Development Authority President Mike Soule shared a quarterly report with the council.

“The commission is made up of seven members – five citizens at large and two City Council members,” he explained. “So far, this year our board has updated our bylaws, made a couple of minor changes in it and worked with WSB to create a strategic plan (for the city). The cost of the project is $5,000 and covered by donations (mostly from area businesses). … Final cost to the city was zip, zero; we feel that it will be a valuable tool.”

Soule went on to say that the EDA wants to partner with Chisago County and is considering promoting the city on the freeway.

“We are very excited about moving the economic future of Wyoming forward,” he said. “We are all committed to doing just that.”

Committee Films

The city decided to move forward with allowing Committee Films to film at several upcoming city events, but an official agreement was not yet in place at the time of the meeting.

According to City Administrator Robb Linwood, the company had wanted to film at National Night Out on Aug. 2. The city attorney said the Committee Films attorneys had been “vacillating a bit” on the agreement.

“If they really wanted to film on National Night Out they could have gotten an agreement to us,” Councilwoman Linda Nanko-Yeager said. She has expressed concern about the film in the past.

The board changed the next budget meeting, July 25 (after press time), to a special meeting to potentially discuss an agreement with Committee Films. Nanko-Yeager opposed the motion to update the meeting and discuss this item further.

Trail

As part of the street construction project on Goodview Avenue, the city has an opportunity to improve, leave alone or remove a walking trail adjacent to Goodview. At a previous meeting, resident Ashley Head and son Aidan presented about the importance of keeping the trail for area children and walkers. There are four properties directly bordering the trail; the Heads are one of them. City Engineer Mark Erickson asked the contractor the cost of upgrading the trail and presented the City Council with a bid of $34,000. Erickson also tried to contact the four primary residents, asking them to attend the July 18 meeting. However, there were no residents at the meeting.

Public Works Director Marty Powers said the city should probably reconstruct the trail within the next 10 years.

Erickson said the proposed plans with the contractor “would level (the trail) out.”

“It doesn’t fit real well right now,” he said “We would make it more (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.”

“(To) bring it up to grade to remove it once we already have it is taking a step back,” Councilman Don Waller remarked.

Councilman Joe Zerwas pointed out that many people who don’t live directly on the trail still use it, while Councilwoman Claire Luger worried about the funds coming from the Park Board. Nanko-Yeager worried that the project would be over budget but added that it could be an important expenditure.

“The presentation of Aidan and his family focused on safety,” she said. “We talk a lot about safety, the safety of trails and parks. If it is really a safety issue, maybe it would be money well spent.”

She made a motion to approve the expenditure and was joined by Waller in voting for it, but the other three council members opposed it. Zerwas said he opposed the expenditure because he wanted to make sure funds were available first.

Mayor Lisa Iverson said she would like to see more input from area residents before making a decision. The council agreed to table the topic until its next meeting.