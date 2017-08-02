Brewers win Metro Minny title

After winning the Metro Minny League title, the Brewers now set their sights on a berth in the Class B state tournament.

The Brewers claimed the Metro Minny championship by defeating the Blaine Fusion 3-0 on July 26. Mike Swenson pitched a complete game shutout as the team moved to 13-3 in league play, breaking a tie with the Fusion to stand alone atop the league table.

By winning the league, the Brewers earned a first-round bye in the Class B, Section 4 playoffs, and will advance directly to a semifinal series against the Coon Rapids Redbirds.

Game one will be played at Schumacher Field at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4. Coon Rapids will host game two at Wintercrest Park at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

If the Brewers and Redbirds split the first two games, a decisive third matchup will be played at Schumacher Field at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

The winning team will advance to round three, set to be played in St. Michael Aug. 11-13. The Redbirds swept Elk River in round one.

In lieu of a first-round playoff series, the Brewers played a game against the St. Anthony Hogs on Tuesday, Aug. 1, after press time.