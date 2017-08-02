Get ready for fun at the fair

File photo

From pig racing to an auto cross show to food, games and displays, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Washington County Fair.

Alicia Lebens

Stillwater Gazette

Washington County Fair manager Dorie Ostertag makes it her goal to ensure there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the fair each year.

The 146th annual Washington County Fair runs Aug. 2-6 at the County Fairgrounds in Baytown Township.

A new feature returning to the grandstand for a second year is an auto cross show featuring automobiles that do trick jumps.

“Last year was the first year of auto cross, and I thought, ‘I want to see that,’” Ostertag said. “It was so fun to watch.”

Another feature added last year is being carried over this year — a mechanical bull in Building D. Ostertag said the fair is also expanding the games in Building D.

“The mechanical bull was very popular, and we are adding a virtual reality game to enhance the games in that area,” Ostertag said. “We want to make sure there is something for everyone to enjoy at the fair.”

To make the experience enjoyable for people of all ages, the fair decided to move senior day from its traditional Friday spot to Wednesday.

“By moving Senior Day to Wednesday, we hope seniors will have more opportunity to move around and enjoy the fair on a day when there is typically less traffic,” Ostertag said. “There will also be more available parking.”

Some new foods at the fair this year will be gourmet cupcakes, s’mores and bacon cheese curds on a stick.

“You also can’t go wrong with the traditional cheese curds and pronto pup,” Ostertag said.

Exhibit buildings are open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Admission is $7 for people 16 years and older, $4 for children ages 6-15 and free for children 5 years and under. Season passes are available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Fair Office in Building B. Prices are $18 for adults 16 and older, $6 for children 6-15 and free for children 5 and under.

Aug. 2 (the day when some Times readers will receive the current issue) is Senior Citizens Day, and fairgoers over age 65 get in for $2 until 1 p.m.

Aug. 3 is Family Day at the fair, and families are invited to participate in a variety of special children’s entertainment beginning at 10 a.m. near the main stage.

Parking at the Washington County Fair is free. For more information, visit washingtoncountyfair.org.