City – CITY OF WYOMING

2016 ANNUAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT
Name of Development Authority: Wyoming
Name of Municipality: Wyoming
The following information represents the annual disclosure of tax increment districts for the year ended
December 31, 2016.
Forest Lake Times on 8/3/17
Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from:
Robb Linwood
26885 Forest Boulevard,
PO Box 188,
Wyoming, MN 55092
(651)462-0575
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
August 3, 2017
717322
http://forestlaketimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/08/717322-1.pdf