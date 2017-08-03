Gustafson elected to Gustavus hall of fame

The Gustavus Adolphus College athletic department has named 1997 Forest Lake graduate Chad Gustafson among its list of new inductees to the school’s athletic hall of fame.

After starring for the Ranger golf team in the mid-1990s, Gustafson thrived on the links for the Gusties, contributing to two Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team championships.

As a sophomore, Gustafson earned his first all-conference citation and improved to All-American the next two years, finishing 12th at the NCAA Division III championship in 2000 and 10th in 2001. He was further honored as a Golf Coaches Association Scholar-Athlete as a senior.

Gustafson and eight other inductees will be honored at a banquet held in Alumni Hall on Sept. 23 following the homecoming football game against Hamline.