Notice of Public Hearings – LINWOOD TOWNSHIP

Public Notice
Public Hearing
August 15, 2017
7:00 p.m.
Application 2017 – 08
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning and Zoning Commission of Linwood Township will hold a public hearing to consider and give recommendation to the Town Board on application 2017-08 from Charles H. Miller Jr. at 24335 Potomac St. NE, Linwood, MN 55079 requesting Township approval and a Variance from building size, to build a new accessory building.
PID number 27-34-22-22-0007
Michael J. Jungbauer
Zoning Administrator
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
August 3, 2017
717494