Notice of Public Hearings – LINWOOD TOWNSHIP

Public Notice

Public Hearing

August 15, 2017

7:00 p.m.

Application 2017 – 08

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning and Zoning Commission of Linwood Township will hold a public hearing to consider and give recommendation to the Town Board on application 2017-08 from Charles H. Miller Jr. at 24335 Potomac St. NE, Linwood, MN 55079 requesting Township approval and a Variance from building size, to build a new accessory building.

PID number 27-34-22-22-0007

Michael J. Jungbauer

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

August 3, 2017

717494