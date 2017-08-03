Summons – LAND TITLE SUMMONS IN APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION OF LAND

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

No. 82-CV-16-5267

In the Matter of the Application of Jerome A. Grundtner and Marjorie L. Grundtner, husband and wife, to register the title to the following described real estate situated in Washington County, Minnesota, namely:

That part of Government Lot 1, Section 24, Township 32, Range 21, Washington County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Commencing at the northwest corner of said Section 24; thence South 00 degrees 48 minutes 11 seconds West, assumed bearing along the west line of said Government Lot 1, a distance of 327.57 feet; thence South 84 degrees 17 minutes 35 seconds East, a distance of 196.99 feet; thence South 58 degrees 09 minutes 37 seconds Bast, a distance of 287.98 feet; thence South 62 degrees 12 minutes 45 seconds East a distance of 312.47 feet to a set iron pipe monument being the point of beginning; thence South 46 degrees 09 minutes 31 seconds East, a distance of 118.24 feet to a found iron pipe monument; thence North 11 degrees 35 minutes 32 seconds East, a distance of 674.95 feet to a found iron pipe monument; thence continue North 11 degrees 35 minutes 32 seconds East, a distance of 25 feet, more or less, to the shoreline of Forest Lake; thence northwesterly, along said shoreline, to the intersection of a line that bears North 11 degrees 35 minutes 32 seconds East from the point of beginning; thence South 11 degrees 35 minutes 32 seconds West, a distance of 24 feet, more or less, to a set iron pipe monument; thence continue South 11 degrees 35 minutes 32 seconds West, a distance of 611.85 feel to the point of beginning.

Applicant(s)

vs.

James R. Phaneuf, Mary Joan Phaneuf, Mrs. James R. Phaneuf, U.S. Bank National Association ND, U.S. Bank N.A., Bruce A. Milbrett, Patricia E. Milbrett, Mrs. Bruce A. Milbrett, U.S. Bank National Association ND, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Marketplace Home Mortgage, LLC, State of Minnesota, Twin City Co-Ops Federal Credit Union Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Amtrust Bank; also all heirs and devisees of any of the above named persons who are deceased; and all other persons or parties unknown, claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Application or amendments herein.

Defendants

THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Application of the Applicants in the above entitled proceeding and to file your answer to the said Application in the office of the Court Administrator in said County, within 20 days after service of this Summons upon you exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the Application within the time aforesaid, the Applicant(s) in this proceeding will apply to the Court for the relief demanded therein.

Witness, Court Administrator, of said Court, and the seal thereof, at Stillwater, in said County, this 13th day of June 2017

Approved:

By: /s/ Edward Simonet

Examiner of Titles

By: /s/ Elizabeth Olson

Deputy

Steve L. Butts

Attorney for Applicant(s)

155 So. Lake St.,

Forest Lake, MN 55025

651-464-6162

#13882

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

August 3, 10, 17, 2017

716506