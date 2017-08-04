Regional Happpenings

COLUMBUS

Grand opening

Total Family Chiropractic will host a grand reopening event Aug. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 15226 W. Freeway Dr. Ice cream will be available.

WYOMING

Zoomobile

The MN Zoomobile will come to the Wyoming Library Aug. 3 at 1:30 p.m. Guests can experience a variety of live animals native to Minnesota and learn about ecological concepts unique to the state. Doors will open no earlier than 10 minutes before the program. For more information, visit ecrlib.org.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

WYOMING

Food program

Linwood Covenant Church, 6565 Viking Blvd. NE, will host a “Manna Market” food program on the second Thursday of every month with registration beginning at 5 p.m. This program rescues food from grocery stores and gives it to people in need. The program is available to residents in the 55025, 55092, and 55079 zip code. Bring an ID to the event. Call 651-462-3780 for more information.

SCANDIA

Pickleball tournament

The Scandia Parks and Recreation Committee is sponsoring the first ever Taco Daze Pickleball Tournament Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scandia Community Center tennis courts. The registration cost is $40 per team. Entries must be received by Aug. 30. Interested parties can find detailed information on the tournament and registration forms at www.ci.scandia.mn.us. Contact Judi Negus at 651-433-2274 or [email protected] for more information.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jerry Bierschbach.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

SCANDIA

Buckthorn and earthworms

Scandia Parks and Trails will host a buckthorn and earthworm lecture Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at 21120 Ozark Ave. N.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Wes Miller.