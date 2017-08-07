Bluegrass to be featured at Arts in the Park

The Roe Family Singers, billed as a good-time, old-time, hillbilly band from the Mississippi-headwaters community of Kirkwood Hollow, will perform at Lakeside Memorial Park as part of the Forest Lake Arts in the Park series Aug. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. Led by wife and husband Kim Roe (Best Female Vocalist, City Pages/Village Voice) and Quillan Roe, the band blends characteristic old-time sound with rock and roll urgency and influence.

Joined by as many as seven musicians, and featuring banjo, autoharp, guitar, and washboard, the band and family of fans have been regularly filling the Minneapolis 331 Club every Monday night since 2005. In 2010, the band opened for both Doc Watson and Del McCoury, each playing at the Cedar Cultural Center; the Grascals at the MBOTMA Winter Bluegrass Weekend; and Jim Kweskin and Geoff Muldaur at the National Jug Band Jubilee in Louisville. In 2011, the band was awarded the McKnight Fellowship for Performing Musicians, and it has previously won the title of World’s Best at the 29th annual Battle of the Jug Bands.