Elizabeth “Betty” J. Pliscott

Betty Pliscott, age 90, of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully at her home on August 4, 2017.

Preceded in death by husband, Raymond; daughter, Joanne Schroeder; grandson, Andrew Carlson. Survived by children, Cindy (Tim) Larson, Diane (Bruce) Peterson, Cathy (Dave) Pesola, Gary (Sonja), Sharon (Ron) Weber, Edward, Raymond (Tammie), Penny (Mitch Carlson), Thomas, Roxanne (Gary) Simons, Duane, Mark (Kristina); 41 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Betty’s Life 12 Noon Wednesday, August 9th with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 28005 Old Towne Road, Chisago City. Interment South Green Lake Cemetery.

