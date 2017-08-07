Gerald “Jerry” Thoeny

Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa & Brother

Jerry Thoeny, age 77, of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Aug. 4, 2017. Jerry was a member of Laborer's Union Local 132 for 55 years. He will certainly be missed by all. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Dorothy; children, Kim and Keith; grandson, Justin Leroux; sister, Nancy Tahl; nieces, Megan and Anna Tahl. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 10th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Fri., Aug. 11th with visitation beginning one hour prior at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 N Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Interment at Scandinavian Cemetery, Forest Lake.