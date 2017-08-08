Backpack drive supports kids in need

Lake Area Bank is currently holding a backpack drive to collect school supplies for children in need. Each bank location, including in Forest Lake at 91 South Lake St., will collect new supplies through Aug. 11 for donation to the Wilder Foundation in St. Paul. These supplies will be distributed to children in the program to begin the school year with basic tools needed to be successful students.

Donated items can be dropped off at any Lake Area Bank location including Forest Lake, White Bear Lake, Stillwater, Hugo, and Lindstrom. Items can also be dropped at Lake Area Mortgage in Shoreview. For details of the campaign along with a list of school supply needs, visit www.lakeareabank.com.