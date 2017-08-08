Vennelag lodge to feature Norway Center

Vennelag Lodge 1-546, of Sons of Norway, will meet on Aug. 15 at the Lindstrom Community Center, 13292 Sylvan Ave. The board of directors will meet at 6:30 p.m., and the general meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Meetings begin with the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the U.S. and Norwegian national anthems.

At 7:30 p.m., after the business meeting, guest Jon Pederson will speak about the Norway House, located in Minneapolis, and why it is so important to Americans of Norwegian descent. Pederson is expected to argue for the need for the Norway House if future generations are going to be informed and engaged in Norwegian-American heritage.

Anyone who is interested in their Norwegian-American heritage is encouraged to attend this meeting. Guests are always welcome at the Vennelag meetings as membership is not a requirement.