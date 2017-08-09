2017 Toughman Minnesota results

The Chisago Triathlon, the Minnesota entry in the Toughman series, was held on a course beginning and ending at Paradise Park in Chisago City on July 30.
The Toughman races cover half the distance of an Ironman: 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run, for a total of 70.3 miles. Three hundred ninety-seven people covered the distance.
Sean Cooley, of St. Paul, won the men’s division (4:06:52.30). Denver, Colorado, resident Molly Smith took the women’s title (4:35:40.15).
The top local athlete was Aaron Wilson, of Forest Lake, who placed ninth in 4 hours, 28 minutes, 34.44 seconds.
Other local finishers included Diane Hankee, Lino Lakes (4:47:29.63, 24th); Sarah Zirkle, Wyoming (5:11:27.31, 66th); Michael Palo, Forest Lake (5:18:02.85, 85th); Chris Steensland, Hugo (5:39:11.31, 156th); Quinlan Bonnett, Forest Lake (5:43:22.57, 175th); Jen Wilson, Forest Lake (6:03:51.46, 237th); Derrick Shatava, Lino Lakes (6:13:15.90, 262); Ashley Barott, Lino Lakes (6:25:26.59, 297th); and Jennifer Braido, Wyoming (6:40:59.10, 330th).
Local age-group champions were Hankee (women’s 40-44), Zirkle (women’s 50-54) and Bonnett (boys 14 and under).
Two hundred fifty-eight athletes finished a sprint race – 1/2-mile swim, 12.4-mile bike, 3.1-mile run – that was held in conjunction with the main event. The overall winners were Matthew Payne, of Golden Valley, (1:16:32.88) and Nicole Heininger, of White Bear Lake, (1:25:39.00).
Local finishers in the sprint division: Mitchell Clayton, Forest Lake (1:24:06.82, eighth); Michael Hankee, Lino Lakes (1:27:00.12, 16th); Kyleen Harstedt, Hugo (1:38:32.11, 59th); Jeramy Kulesa, Wyoming (1:38:40.28, 61st); Michael Cheney, Lino Lakes (1:43:12.08, 80th); Jeff Pearson, Lino Lakes (1:47:37.92, 101st); Bryan Mansager, Forest Lake (1:54:39.31, 131st); Tania Briggs, Lino Lakes (1:59:32.86, 152nd); Sarah Jamieson, Scandia (2:06:13.73, 183rd); Martin Asleson, Lino Lakes (2:08:01.13, 192nd); Mark Walmsley, Lino Lakes (2:15:10.52, 215th); David Erickson, Forest Lake (2:16:03.62, 217th); Kari Wiklund, Forest Lake (2:16:24.43, 221st); Janel Moeller, Forest Lake (2:29:08.22, 245th); and Marcy Tipton, Forest Lake (2:34:41.25, 252nd).