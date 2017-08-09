2017 Toughman Minnesota results

Photos by Brad O’Neil

Chris Steensland (bib 270), of Hugo, keeps a strong pace in the running leg of the Toughman triathlon.

The Chisago Triathlon, the Minnesota entry in the Toughman series, was held on a course beginning and ending at Paradise Park in Chisago City on July 30.

The Toughman races cover half the distance of an Ironman: 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run, for a total of 70.3 miles. Three hundred ninety-seven people covered the distance. Women’s champion Molly Smith, of Colorado, is all smiles as she enters the final stretch of the race.

Sean Cooley, of St. Paul, won the men’s division (4:06:52.30). Denver, Colorado, resident Molly Smith took the women’s title (4:35:40.15).

The top local athlete was Aaron Wilson, of Forest Lake, who placed ninth in 4 hours, 28 minutes, 34.44 seconds.

Other local finishers included Diane Hankee, Lino Lakes (4:47:29.63, 24th); Sarah Zirkle, Wyoming (5:11:27.31, 66th); Michael Palo, Forest Lake (5:18:02.85, 85th); Chris Steensland, Hugo (5:39:11.31, 156th); Quinlan Bonnett, Forest Lake (5:43:22.57, 175th); Jen Wilson, Forest Lake (6:03:51.46, 237th); Derrick Shatava, Lino Lakes (6:13:15.90, 262); Ashley Barott, Lino Lakes (6:25:26.59, 297th); and Jennifer Braido, Wyoming (6:40:59.10, 330th).

Local age-group champions were Hankee (women’s 40-44), Zirkle (women’s 50-54) and Bonnett (boys 14 and under).

Two hundred fifty-eight athletes finished a sprint race – 1/2-mile swim, 12.4-mile bike, 3.1-mile run – that was held in conjunction with the main event. The overall winners were Matthew Payne, of Golden Valley, (1:16:32.88) and Nicole Heininger, of White Bear Lake, (1:25:39.00).

Local finishers in the sprint division: Mitchell Clayton, Forest Lake (1:24:06.82, eighth); Michael Hankee, Lino Lakes (1:27:00.12, 16th); Kyleen Harstedt, Hugo (1:38:32.11, 59th); Jeramy Kulesa, Wyoming (1:38:40.28, 61st); Michael Cheney, Lino Lakes (1:43:12.08, 80th); Jeff Pearson, Lino Lakes (1:47:37.92, 101st); Bryan Mansager, Forest Lake (1:54:39.31, 131st); Tania Briggs, Lino Lakes (1:59:32.86, 152nd); Sarah Jamieson, Scandia (2:06:13.73, 183rd); Martin Asleson, Lino Lakes (2:08:01.13, 192nd); Mark Walmsley, Lino Lakes (2:15:10.52, 215th); David Erickson, Forest Lake (2:16:03.62, 217th); Kari Wiklund, Forest Lake (2:16:24.43, 221st); Janel Moeller, Forest Lake (2:29:08.22, 245th); and Marcy Tipton, Forest Lake (2:34:41.25, 252nd).