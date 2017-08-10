Brewers make state

The Forest Lake Brewers swept the Coon Rapids Redbirds two games to none in a Class B, Region 4 playoff series to earn a berth to the state tournament. The Brewers won game one 9-0 at home on Aug. 4 and clinched the series with a 3-2 win in Coon Rapids on Aug. 5.

Mike Swenson pitched a complete-game shutout at Schumacher Field in game one, allowing only six hits and striking out four. The Brewers struck for four runs in both the second and third innings and added one more in the seventh. The RBIs came from Drew Cremisino (three), Jed Hanson and Kyle Jensen (two each) and Brent Kolbow (one).

Dave Gauerke allowed two runs in the first inning to open game two but held the Redbirds at bay thereafter, matching Swenson’s game one total of six hits allowed while going the distance. Jeff Brooks put the Brewers into the lead for good with a three-run home run in the top of the third.

The Brewers earned a bye to the section round of sections by virtue of winning the Metro Minny League title, so they only needed to win one playoff series to clinch a spot in the Class B state tournament, which is slated to begin on Aug. 19.

Before the Brewers head to state, they will play a series of seeding games in St. Michael Aug. 11-13 to determine their place in the state bracket.

A scheduled game against the St. Anthony Hogs was canceled last week, but the Brewers instead set up a last-minute matchup with the St. Paul-based Frogtown Lake Monsters.

The Brewers beat the Lake Monsters 11-9 in a battle of strong offenses. Brooks hit two home runs for five total RBIs, and Mike Schultz added another homer.

The Brewers are 21-9 overall.