MN Alliance 16U wins NAFA nationals

Submitted photo

The MN Alliance 16U squad. Front row, left to right: Carly Neihart, Lindsey Johnson, Logan Anderson, Sammie Schoonover, Hannah Belanger and Avery Jorgenson. Back row, left to right: assistant coach Jen Zidar, Meaka Nowak, Kennedy Johnson, Claire Bakkestuen, Olivia Howe, Olivia Grev, Kate Gemuenden, head coach Dave Alto, assistant coach Angie Neihart.

In its first season, the MN Alliance 16U softball team won the North American Fastpitch Association Northern National tournament in Shoreview July 27-30.

The Alliance came out on top of a field of 56 squads from Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Throughout the summer, the team also picked up runner-up medals at the S & C Showcase in Lakeville, the Ringneck International in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and the Chippewa Valley Flash Classic in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. In 58 games, the Alliance picked up 43 wins, 14 losses and one tie.

Coach Dave Alto said: “I had a fantastic group of young ladies who worked extremely hard and were a joy to coach. Their passion and love for the game was rewarding to watch.”