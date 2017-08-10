Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FOREST LAKE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Planning Commission of the City of Forest Lake in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 1408 Lake Street South, Forest Lake, Minnesota on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 7:00 oclock p.m on a proposed Zoning Map Amendment and proposed Comprehensive Plan Amendment. The hearing will be conducted to hear all persons present upon the proposal to change a propertys zoning district from Agriculture to Single Family Residential and to allow for the extension of City sanitary sewer to the property currently identified as 5631 190th Street. The applicant is Caleb Smith who owns property in the City of Forest Lake, Washington County, Minnesota described as follows: PID: 32.032.21.21.0002

Dated this 7th of August, 2017.

Donovan Hart

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

August 10, 2017

719925