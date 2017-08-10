Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF WYOMING

The City of Wyoming Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Wyoming City Hall, 26885 Forest Boulevard, on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. to consider the request of Brad Arnold of Hytec Construction, representing property owner Scott Timmons for a rezoning of the Timmons property from the Limited Multiple Dwelling District (R6) to the Central Business District (CB). Following the rezoning public hearing the Planning Commission will also consider the site plan review of the property. The property was formerly known as 5378 or 5410 East Viking Boulevard and is legally described as Lots 11, 14, and 15, Block 1, Town (now City) of Wyoming.

Frederick E. Weck, IV

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

August 10, 2017

