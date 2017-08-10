Notice of Public Hearings – RICE CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT

Notice of Public Hearing Regarding

Proposed 2018 Budget & Levy, the Bald Eagle Lake Water Management District (WMD), the ACD 15/AWJD4 WMD, ACD 31 WMD, ACD 46 WMD, and ACD 53-62 WMD

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE That the Rice Creek Watershed District Board of Managers has scheduled a public hearing to present and receive comments on the Districts 2018 proposed budget and levy, the Bald Eagle Lake Water Management District (WMD) budget, the Anoka County Ditch 15/Anoka-Washington Judicial Ditch 4 (ACD 15/AWJD4) WMD budget, the Anoka County Ditch 31 WMD budget, the Anoka County Ditch 46 WMD budget and the Anoka County Ditch 53-62 WMD budget on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in the Shoreview City Hall Council Chambers, 4600 North Victoria Street, Shoreview, Minnesota. The proposed 2018 budget is $7,555,051. The proposed total levy for the District is $4,383,000 which would be a 0% change from 2017. The Bald Eagle Lake WMD annual project budget is $65,000 with a collection of charges (revenue) of $65,000. The Anoka County Ditch 15/Anoka-Washington Judicial Ditch 4 total project maintenance budget is $125,000 with a WMD proposed collection of charges in 2018 of $25,000. The Anoka County Ditch 31 and Anoka County Ditch 46 total project budget is $659,000 with a WMD proposed collection of charges in 2018 for Anoka County Ditch 31 of $36,277 and for Anoka County Ditch 46 of $49,627. The Anoka County Ditch 53-62 Branch 2 total project budget is $477,000 with a WMD proposed collection of charges in 2018 of $166,741. RCWD, 4325 Pheasant Ridge Drive, Suite 611, Blaine, MN 55449. 763-398-3070.

August 10, 2017

