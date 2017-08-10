Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SALE

AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY AT FREEWAY

MINI-STORAGE

14474 WEST FREEWAY DRIVE

FOREST LAKE, MINNESOTA

(651) 982-9999

Property will be sold at a live public auction at 11:00 AM on August 28th, 2017

The description of the goods and name of the person(s) whose property is to be sold is as follows:

Sherry Biljan: unit #946 Sofa, 2 recliners, TV cabinet, hutch & wood cabinet.

Austin J Harris: unit #227 Baseball & misc. sports equipment, books, guitar, posters, chess set, CDs & mens clothes.

Michael E Setterholm: unit #215 Bar stools, antique cupboards, sofa & recliner, gas furnace.

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

August 10, 17, 2017

720115