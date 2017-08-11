Paul “RP” Tarnowski

Paul Tarnowski, age 91, of Forest Lake, formerly of Shoreview, passed away peacefully at home.

Survived by Hope, his loving wife of 66 years; children, Mona Spangle, Doug (Ellie) Tarnowski and Karen (Mike) Guindon; grandchildren, Paula (Geoff) Primeau, Amy (Shaun) Lill, Matt Tarnowski, Mike (Victoria) Reynolds, Elizabeth (Kent) Grams, Kelsey (Joe) Schultz, Connor Callahan, Ali Guindon; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; three brothers; and five sisters.

US Navy Veteran (WWII) and retired from Northwestern Bell (US West) with 40 years of service. Paul’s family wishes to express their heart felt gratitude to caregivers at Cherrywood Pointe and Fairview Lakes Home Caring and Hospice.

A memorial service honoring Paul’s life will be held on Wednesday, August 16th at Mattson’s Funeral Home, 343 N. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Visitation from 9:30-11 a.m. Service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or Telecom Pioneers.

Post navigation