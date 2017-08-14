John E. Harrington

John Elroy Harrington, age 78, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, passed away on August 11, 2017.

He is survived by loving wife of 57 years, Marilyn; two daughters, Joan (Pete) TerMaat of North Oaks and Carol Joy (Craig) Paschke of Golden Valley; five grandchildren, Morgan, Ben, Mary, Max, and Tara; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

John is preceded in death by his parents, George and Hedwig; and siblings, George Harrington (Pat) and Gloria Klein (Bob).

John was born October 11, 1938 in New York City, NY. He joined the USAF at age 17. Stationed in Wadena, MN, he met Marilyn and they were married on April 30, 1960. John graduated from the University of MN and John had a successful career as a CPA. John passed on his business knowledge through teaching accounting courses at several Twin Cities colleges for many years, as well as volunteering at every church he was a member of during his lifetime. Retiring to a lakeside home in Forest Lake and spending many winters in Florida, John continued his lifelong love of boating and fishing into his final days. John was a man of strong faith and those that knew him will remember him for his generosity, humor, accent, and lively New York City wit.

A visitation for John will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mattson Funeral Home in Forest Lake on Wednesday, August 16, 2017. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. at Elim Evangelical Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail North, Scandia on Thursday, August 17 with luncheon to follow. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery, 803 West Larpentuer Avenue in Roseville directly following the luncheon. John wished for memorials to go to Elim Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

