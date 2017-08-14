Nancy Jane Docken (Alstrup) was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 5, 1948 and raised in Bloomington, Minnesota. She crossed over on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

She is survived by her loving husband, Tom; sons, Chris and Corey; loving daughter-in-law, Sarah; cherished granddaughter, Aubrey; brother, Dave; pets, Doc and Molly; other family and friends.

Nancy graduated from St. Cloud State College in 1970. She worked as a flight attendant for 11 years with North Central/Republic Airlines. She was a proud member and volunteer at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, East Bethel, Minnesota for 35 years. Nancy participated as a confirmation teacher, Befriender, communion coordinator/server, Prayers of the Church, Healing Prayers, Bead Ministry coordinator, and Tree of Life Library committee member. She enjoyed sports, bowling, golf, cards, and especially beading.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 19001 Jackson St NE, East Bethel. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

Post navigation