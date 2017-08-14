Police deter vehicle thieves

Forest Lake Police nabbed a pair of vehicle thieves in unrelated cases at the end of July.

The first arrest occurred shortly after midnight on July 29, when an officer observed a northbound motorcycle on Centennial Avenue Southwest near the intersection with Fourth Avenue Southwest. Observing that the vehicle was driving 10 mph over the speed limit and lacked a working brake light, the officer attempted to pull over the motorcycle, at which point the driver allegedly accelerated, quickly reaching 75 mph in a 30 mph zone. The officer gave chase, and the motorcyclist fled west on Second Avenue Southwest and soon turned into a nearby cul-de-sac, allegedly crashing into a chain link fence. The driver, later identified as Ken John Thiel, 43, of Shoreview, allegedly attempted to flee on foot, but he stopped when the officer left his car and ordered Thiel to return.

Thiel reportedly told police that he fled because he didn’t have a motorcycle endorsement, but further investigation revealed that the license plate had been switched on the motorcycle, which was stolen out of Fillmore County about a month prior.

Thiel was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

The second arrest took place later that morning, at around 4:45 a.m. An officer saw a Honda Accord leaving the 1208 West Broadway Holiday station and ran its license plates. Learning that the vehicle had allegedly been stolen about a week prior from Hubbard County, the officer pulled over the vehicle near the intersection of Everton Avenue North and Broadway Avenue West. The driver, Kyle Walter Nelson, 32, of Bemidji, was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle and on multiple warrants. A box in the driver’s seat of the vehicle allegedly contained drug paraphernalia, including methamphetamine residue.

Nelson was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and fifth-degree drug possession.

The following are other recent Washington County court cases related to the Forest Lake area:

• Kay Rachelle Dahlquist, 58, of Cedar, was sentenced May 18 for a fifth-degree drug crime related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Ryan Neal Dorner, 29, of White Bear Lake, was sentenced June 8 for a fifth-degree drug crime related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Brendon Michael Greiner, 27, of Blaine, was sentenced June 15 for aiding and abetting theft related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Orlando Cruz, 35, of Forest Lake, was charged June 23 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

• Robert Cody Thomas, 27, of Forest Lake, was charged June 28 with a fifth-degree drug crime.

• Ashley Marie Nichols, 24, of Buffalo, was charged June 28 with a fifth-degree drug crime related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Bailey Nicole Hansen, 18, of Forest Lake, was charged June 28 with a fifth-degree drug crime.

• Shawn Riley Latessa, 34, of no permanent address, was charged June 29 with a fifth-degree drug crime related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Randal Lee Rasmussen, 33, of Forest Lake, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years imprisonment June 30 for first-degree burglary.

• Eric Patrick Logan, 36, of White Bear Lake, was charged July 12 with financial transaction card fraud related to an investigation by the Forest Lake Police Department.

• Darrell Kenneth Kobernick, 50, of Stacy, was charged July 14 with a fifth-degree drug crime and fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle.

• Amy Elizabeth Sherman, 47, of Forest Lake, was charged July 18 with a fifth-degree drug crime.