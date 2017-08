Mr. and Mrs. Don Theisen of Forest Lake are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Hannah Theisen, to Rico Roman, son of Deb and Harvey Roman of Ellsworth, Wisconsin.

Hannah, a graduate of Brown College in radio broadcasting, is a sales manager with The Lumber Exchange Building downtown Minneapolis.

Mr. Roman is owner of Rico Roman Productions and is the regional videographer for ION Studios.

A November wedding is being planned.