Grand national glory

Young local dancers, representing two different teams that train at The Dance Factory in Forest Lake, qualified for and competed in the Midwest Starz Grand Nationals Finals at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

At the conclusion of the national Midwest Starz competition, the top five highest scoring performances in solo/duet and groups from mini, preteen, teen and senior categories were given the opportunity to re-compete their routine in a randomly chosen order in front of six national judges. This national shootout was a performance that featured the best of the best in the midwest.

Representing The Dance Factory in the mini category (ages 5-8) and finishing third overall were the “Starbursts” performing “Don’t Go Hollywood.” In the preteen category (ages 9-11), the Dance Factory’s “Junior Elite” team took fifth place with their performance of “#Selfie.”

The local studio also took home the national trophy for the “Starzmanship Award” in recognition of student, teacher, and parent excellence in character and kindness. In addition to numerous platinum and high point awards for solos, duets and group dances, eight of The Dance Factory dancers were recognized as Standout Dancers. Those Forest Lake area dancers were Keira Auren, Natatasha Friedges, Kylie Serson, Katelynn Ness, Madi Smith, Grace Solomonson, Rachel Ensign and Livia Wagner.

Visit www.dancefactorymn.com for information about The Dance Factory and its programs.