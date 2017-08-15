High school announces 59 AP Scholar students

Forest Lake Area High School recently named 59 students as AP Scholars in three separate categories: AP Scholars, AP Scholars with Honor and AP Scholars with Distinction.

In order to be considered an AP Scholar, students must score a 3.0 or higher on three or more advanced placement exams. This year’s 35 recipients of the designation include Laura Bailey, Peter Brennhofer, Remington Brisbois, Dylan Corcoran, Jorden Duda, Riley Fountain, Jonathan Full, Amanda Gemuenden, Hannah Gordy, Noelle Gorka, Joslyn Hugger, Thomas Kasl, Maxwell Kelley, Allan Kemplin, Madison Kolbow, Spencer Kotys, Grace Lanasa, Kacey Moncur, Kaylee Munt, Ashley Nelson, Aria Norcross, Sydnesy Norcross, Logan Olson, Konchok Penortsang, Journey Roberge, Gabriel Robertson, Joshua Sarver, Jason Schultz, Summer Schwintek, Ariel Sievers, Katelyn Swan, Tyler Toensing, Thomas Ulrich, Maria Valentin and Kiersten Wilson.

Fourteen students were able to obtain the AP Scholars with Honor designation. To receive this designation, students must receive an average score of 3.25 on all AP exams taken and score 3.0 or higher on four or more AP exams. Students earning Scholars with Honor are Abigayle Asperheim, Kalley Berg, Lucas Byl, Klaressa Hollenkamp, Leah Jaqua, Laura Kundel, Julia Lindell, Sierra Nutter, Zachary Ochsenbauer, Derek Odland, Anna Organ, Mikaela Peterson, Abigail Sonnek and Katherin Taylor.

Receiving the highest honor of AP Scholars with Distinction, scoring an average of 3.5 or higher on all AP exams taken and scoring a 3.0 or higher on five or more AP exams, are Alexander Biedny, Sarah Burger, Victoria Cebulla, Zachary Chanak, Sara De Sobrino, Anna Navratil, Luke Palo, Katrin Rink, Shayla Schumacher and Brenden Waataja.

This year’s class saw an increase in recipients in the categories of AP Scholars with Honor, up three from 2016 (11), and in AP Scholars with Distinction, up four from 2016 (six).