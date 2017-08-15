Linwood mulls new staffing options

Amy Doeun

Linwood Reporter

At the July 25 Linwood Town Board meeting, the board accepted the resignation of building and zoning assistant Linda Anderson, but not without some regret. Anderson has worked in the town office for over 20 years.

Supervisor Ed Kramer laughed and said: “Work was getting in the way of her retirement. Boy, is she right about that!”

Supervisor Bob Millerbernd joked, “We are not accepting your resignation.”

After her resignation was accepted, the board then discussed the hiring of a new office assistant to help fill in her hours. Town Clerk Pam Olson said Anderson would still work for a month and will help Olson compile a list of the things Anderson does. One requirement for the new position will be “strong computer skills to stay up with what is going on,” Olson noted.

The board approved up to 25 hours a week for the new position. Supervisor Carol Searing said she would like to see someone with a broad set of skills in the job. With two full-time and two part-time staff, the Linwood Township office needs to be staffed during office hours.

“I don’t like to see someone working alone,” Millerbernd said. “That is not good for safety reasons.”

Olson presented a sample schedule for once Anderson leaves.

“It was a challenge to cover all the hours with three people,” she said. “Having another part-time person really helps. I need to keep a matrix going to make sure that the office is covered.”

Another suggestion from Millerbernd and Kramer is closing the office at noon on Friday. Olson noted that the town of Stacy is not open Friday at all. She went on to say that during the summer, the main activity the Town Hall gets on Friday is issuing burning permits, which can be obtained elsewhere, and issuing the occasional last-minute roofing permit.

“It is very slow on Friday,” she said. “It is even worse in the winter.”

The board voted to approve having the Human Resources Committee (Supervisors Searing and Mike Halliday) look further at hiring a new assistant and potentially reducing office hours.