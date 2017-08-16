FL to Guam transplants hope war talk blows over

Submitted photos

Tomas Paulino, a former school principal in Forest Lake, is now retired and living on Guam along with three of his six children and nine grandchildren.

Tomas Paulino has experienced war and never hopes to do it again.

That’s understandable for a native of Guam who lived through the Japanese occupation in the 1940s and now shudders to think of what may happen if North Korea carries through on threats to fire nuclear-tipped missiles at the island in the western Pacific Ocean.

A former junior high school principal in the Forest Lake School District, Paulino moved to Guam following his retirement in 1993, and three of six children have done likewise. Nine of Paulino’s 16 grandchildren also live on Guam.

Guam has come under the international spotlight in the rising tensions between the United States and North Korea as the latter nation continues to flaunt its growing military strength and long-range missile capabilities. Attacks against U.S. soil, including the territory of Guam, have escalated the drama.

“I’m afraid,” Paulino said this week. “Many of the older folks are afraid.”

Guam is a small island that stretches 80 miles in length and is seven miles wide at its widest point. Guam is home to 160,000 residents and three United States military bases: Andersen Air Force Base, the U.S. Naval Base Guam and the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam. Plans are also being considered to move as many as 9,000 U.S. Marines from Okinawa to Guam.

War history

Paulino was just four when Japanese forces invaded and occupied Guam one day after the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, Dec. 7, 1941. Japanese Naval and Army forces would control the island until the summer of 1944, when American forces beat back Japanese defenders and reclaimed the U.S. territory that dates to the Spanish-American War of 1898, when it was ceded to the United States at the Treaty of Paris.

“I was young, but I remember,” Paulino said. The Paulino family of seven was in church on Dec. 8, 1941 when they learned that the Japanese were coming. Paulino’s father was wounded and suffered hearing loss when an artillery shell struck near the Paulino home as was gathering clothes for the family.

For the next 19 months, the family got by with farming and ocean fishing. After the initial four months of occupation, the Japanese Army turned over control to Navy commanders. As 1944 opened and Japan’s hope of winning the war was fading, Army officials resumed occupation control, and conditions for the Chamorros native population became worse.

Young Tomas Paulino was not yet 7 when Japanese troops forced more than 10,000 Chamorros people on a long march to concentration camps where there was little food, poor shelter and no sanitary facilities. Life was miserable in the camps, Paulino said, as the young men were conscripted to forced labor in the fields, digging cave shelters for the Japanese or repairing military bases and airfields.

Executions were common, and families faced separation, Paulino said. “It was a very hard time but we were fortunate,” he added. All seven in his immediate family survived the ordeal.

He remembers the joy when U.S. Marines liberated Guam in August of 1944 after 32 months of Japanese rule. The first Marines that he encountered were like “angels from God,” he said.

A son’s view

Michael Paulino, a 1986 Forest Lake High School graduate, agrees that many residents are feeling the concerns expressed by his father. Submitted photos

Three of Paulino’s kids, including son Michael and Michael’s kids Abigail, John and Paige (all three pictured), now also call Guam home.

“My dad is worried, I can tell you that,” Michael said.

While there is a general concern of what could happen, Paulino said he knows of no Guam residents who are packing up and leaving.

“We’re concerned,” he said. “They (government officials) are telling us to be prepared.”

Some of that comes naturally for many on Guam, he believes, as the island is often buffeted by typhoons. Most homes and businesses on Guam are built from concrete to withstand bad storms.

“People of Guam seemed prepared for hard things to happen,” he said.

In his case, Michael always keeps a three-month supply of food and water on hand, just in case. His home on the southern end of Guam has a concrete roof for added protection.

Still, there is that general concern of what could come, even with the uncertainty that North Korea could fire a missile that would strike the island. Michael said the government has advised, in the event of attack, to keep kids home from school and shelter in place. If there is that ominous bright flash in the sky, don’t look at it.

Michael Paulino said there was a natural draw for his return to his father’s native island.

“At the time, I wasn’t tied down,” he said of his relocation. “I love it here.”

He’s not sure how the beating of war drums will impact tourism. Guam is a popular destination for Japanese vacationers. “Even now it’s hard to find a hotel room.”

Back home

Tomas Paulino was looking for a change when he decided to return home. After working in the Forest Lake Area Schools for nearly 25 years, he took a post in Guam as a deputy director in the department of education. He has been joined by three of his children.

Michael Paulino is a chief executive officer of an electronics company. Steven Paulino, a 1984 Forest Lake graduate, is a middle school teacher in Guam. Margaret (Peggy) is a probation officer. She is a 1989 Forest Lake High School graduate. The three siblings have nine children living in Guam.

Back home, Tomas Paulino’s former wife, Kathleen, continues to make Forest Lake home. The other three Paulino kids, Terry, Anita and Peggy’s twin sister, Patty, all reside in the Twin Cities metro area.

Tomas Paulino still remembers the hardship of life as a boy in the early 1940s. He turns 80 on Sept. 11 and wants no part of spending his final years in similar conditions.

“I don’t trust either of the presidents (President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un) and the way they talk,” Paulino said. “That’s why we are worried. They (North Korea) have the weapon.”