Hate has no home here; Solidarity event to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park

Area residents are invited to gather at Lakeside Memorial Park Aug. 20 at 12 p.m. to stand in solidarity with all those who face violence, bigotry, hatred, and who are grieving. The group will be joined in prayer, song, and a call to action. The event will be a show of support and love for one another. Gathered individuals will stand and acknowledge the need for just and inclusive community by encouraging one another to declare all places to be safe, where everyone is welcomed and valued.

Those who are not able to come in person are still invited to come together in prayer and peace.