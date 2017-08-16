Joyce Luebbert (Nee Miles), age 83 of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away on August 9, 2017 after a long bought with Alzheimer’s.

Joyce was born in River Falls, WI then moved to Forest Lake where she attended and graduated from Forest Lake High School. While attending high school, Joyce was homecoming queen and later was Queen of Forest Lake.

Preceded in death by her husband Donald, brother Jim, and sister-in-law Betty Miles.

Survived by her children Sheryl (David) Coate, Scott (Marilyn), David (Deana); brothers, Neil (Ann), Glen (Ruth) Miles; and four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, aunt, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Joyce’s Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 28th with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Internment is at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of your choice.