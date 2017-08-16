Open Forum for Aug. 17, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 146 N. Lake St., Suite 125, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to [email protected] Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.

Best interests

The city of Columbus is trying to rapidly rezone 46 acres of farmland and wetlands for development of a heavy industrial asphalt plant. The proposed plant borders the cities of Lino Lakes and Forest Lake. This will bring air, water, noise and traffic pollution to the area. Five hundred asphalt dump trucks will run on six miles of road everyday.

The Columbus City Council was elected by the people to provide leadership and look after the people’s best interests. Citizens were not notified of the plan. They probably felt their elected representatives were looking after their best interests.

The traffic, water pollution, inhalation of dust and chemicals can affect the neighbors, their children, the elderly and those with chronic health issues. This includes Lino Lakes, Hugo, Forest Lake, Wyoming, Centerville and White Bear Lake. Where were these cities’ elected officials during the Columbus council meetings? Looking after the best interests of their constituents? Were they even aware of these plans? The question is: Are the people’s best interests being considered?

Elected officials, your job is to look after the best interests of those who elected you. Think about the benefits of an asphalt plant built adjacent to residential areas. We who live in the area find no benefits of this in our backyard. When the detriments are greater than benefits, officials stand up and support the health, welfare and best interests of the people who elected you. We, the people, will stand up for our best interests at election time.

Norma Heuer

Lino Lakes

Get involved

We are writing today to express our concern over the proposed location of the Bituminous Roadways asphalt plant right here in Columbus. Developers want to build the plant on the triangle-shaped piece of land directly south of where interstates 35W and 35E merge. This will dramatically change the city’s master plan for the future of that interchange. The land along I-35 was intended to be a new hub of retail and commercial activity for Columbus – designed to support shops, restaurants and commercial office space. This vision is meant to breathe new life and economic vitality into our city.

We do not have any gripes with Bituminous Roadways as a business. However, if this asphalt plant is built in its proposed location, it will undoubtedly derail the future Columbus has envisioned for I-35 corridor. We want to see new businesses there that residents and visitors can enjoy, not a reason for folks to plug their noses as they pass Columbus on I-35.

Let’s come up with a better location for this plant and work toward building better community space along Interstate 35 in Columbus. If you want to get engaged on this matter, please visit noasphaltplant.org for more information.

Tom and Gerrie Olson

John and Kim Taylor

Columbus