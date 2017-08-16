Running Aces halts $9 million hotel development

Running Aces Casino & Racetrack has halted plans to construct a $9 million hotel (forestlaketimes.com/2016/10/19/running-aces-to-add-grand-stay-hotel-and-suites) next to their current facilities over the potential construction of a Bituminous Roadways asphalt plant. The hotel was expected to bring more than 50 jobs to Columbus and the surrounding communities.

According to a press release issued on behalf of Running Aces Aug. 16, the asphalt plant would bring more than 500 open bed asphalt trucks past the site of the proposed hotel and existing casino/racetrack everyday, posing a significant threat to the success of the project. Mayor Dave Povolny and the Columbus city council will have the final say on whether or not the asphalt plant is approved.

Critics point out that the asphalt plant breaks with the Columbus 2030 Comprehensive Plan, endangering millions of dollars in future economic development and hundreds of jobs for the city. The Comprehensive Plan designates the land along the I-35 corridor, including the site of the proposed asphalt plant, for commercial uses such as retail, office, restaurant, hospitality, and entertainment space. Should the plant be approved, the envisioned commercial development would likely fail to take off. Running Aces leadership says that future development of any hotel will not move forward until the full effect of the asphalt plant can be thoroughly studied.

“We love Columbus and support the citizens in their overwhelming desire to stop the asphalt project,” Running Aces CEO Taro Ito said in a press release. “The Mayor and city council must recognize a very simple fact, the current site for the asphalt plant is not in the best interest of the community, will cost area residents jobs, limit further economic development and will put into immediate jeopardy the long-term city comprehensive plan that has been painstakingly developed, adopted and communicated to business leaders and city residents alike.”