The Forest Lake 10U softball team won first place in the NAFA nationals silver bracket in Bloomington July 27-30, going 7-1 across four days of play. Front row: bat girl Addy Dowdall. Middle row, left to right: Bella Dowdall, Cassidy Pitzl, Ellie Crandell, Greta Stanek, Rylen Kissell and Karianne Drury. Back row, left to right: coach Andy Pitzl, Brie Bakke, Olivia Hauer, Trista Johnson, Lola Thomas, Lilah Bakkestuen, Kaelynn Herrick and coach Dave Drury.