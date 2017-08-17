18U girls lacrosse wins MSLax tourney

Submitted photo

The Forest Lake 18U lacrosse team followed up on its undefeated regular season (six wins, one tie, no losses) by taking first place in the Minnesota Schoolgirls Lacrosse Association tournament at Lakeville South High School Aug. 5-6. After dominating games against Andover (12-4) and Chisago (12-1), Forest Lake prevailed in a rain-soaked championship game 5-3 over Armstrong Cooper. Front row, left to right: Lily Waleshek, Taylor Glumack, Anna Reifschneider, Emily Sumey, Kerri Manders, Hayden Kronke and Gabby Walrath. Back row, left to right: coach Robb Walrath, Mandi Jo Schwartz, Kennedy Brandvold, Rylie Olson, Tatum Stevens, Sydney Nenn, Kelli Bush, Jamie Ihfe, Bailey O’Donovan, Hailey Swanson, Sam Howell, coach Chad Brandvold and Lily Bartholmy. Not pictured: Katie Mastell and Mikayla Ness.