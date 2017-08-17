Busy Columbus meeting includes law enforcement contract

Julie Parent

Columbus Reporter

Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart, Chief Deputy Kevin Halweg, and Commander Bryon Fuerst appeared before the Columbus City Council on Aug. 9 to discuss the county’s 2018 law enforcement contract with the city. The contract increases coverage from 10 to 12 hours per day. In addition to patrolling, some of the other services provided include K-9 unit, SWAT team, narcotics investigations, records and data management, and jail and warrant services. The net cost for service is $353,556, which is a $55,000 increase.

“In the big scheme of things, it’s a lot of money, but it’s not a lot of money,” Councilman Denny Peterson said.

Councilman Bill Krebs wanted to know what the hours of coverage would be. The representatives from the Anoka County Sheriff’s department said those hours were still to be determined. Although the council did not know exactly where the $55,000 would come from, members felt it was necessary to approve the 2018 contract with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Department.

During the public open forum, Mayor Dave Povolny and City Attorney Bill Griffith, Jr. emphasized that they would not be taking any comments about the potential asphalt company at the Aug. 9 meeting. The asphalt plant is still being negotiated, and a public hearing for people to make comments has not been scheduled yet. However, Columbus resident Lynnett Carver-Quinn did tell the council it should proactively bring desirable businesses to Columbus, asking them to make the city “a place people want to come to, not a place people want to leave.”

Brent and Jake Jensen with North Pine Aggregate asked the council if they could have until the spring of 2018, if necessary to complete their work excavating and dewatering dirt for ponds in the Thurnbeck Preserve development.

“Today, no homes are occupied,” City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko told the council. “In December, at least four homes will be occupied. When you start getting people, kids, and school buses, you start getting complaints. With every subdivision we do, we get a little smarter.”

Columbus Public Communications Coordinator Jessica Hughes said when the city gets complaints, “it takes a lot of time away from doing other things.” The council agreed to allow North Pine Aggregate to continue working on the south pond as long as its communicates with the city about its completion date and it follows the mining and hauling conditions that were set for the company in July 2017.

Povolny said he would like to aggressively start the long-term process with three other cities to add two exits near the freeway district, which could take approximately 10 years. The city has long envisioned the district as a potential business hub in Columbus (in addition to businesses that already occupy the area now), especially with coming road realignments and bridge replacements in the near future.

“That will help a lot,” Krebs said of additional exits.

“I think we’re all 100 percent behind you,” Peterson added.

The next Columbus City Council Meeting will be held Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, located at 16319 Kettle River Blvd.