Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

May 29, 2013

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $83,760.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Mildred J Brown, an unmarried woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Marketplace Home Mortgage, LLC, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: June 11, 2013 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3949622

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Finance of America Reverse LLC

Dated: June 26, 2017

Recorded: July 10, 2017 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 4118854

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

1002491-2000052763-5

Lender or Broker: Marketplace Home Mortgage, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Celink

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address: 1880 Quentin Ave S, Lakeland, MN 55043-9429

Tax Parcel ID Number:

11.028.20.43.0041

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 892, 893, 894, 895 and 896 of Lake Saint Croix Beach, Section No. 1, Washington County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $109,697.07

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 29, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 01, 2018, or the next business day if October 01, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: August 15, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Finance of America Reverse LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 038028F01

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

August 17, 24, 31,

September 7, 14, 21, 2017

722898