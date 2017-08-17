No snow, no problem for NordicWerks SkiKlubb

NordicWerks SkiKlubb members Regan Duffy (left), Olivia Schwintek and Chloe Foster roller-ski through Lion’s Park in Scandia.

The fact that the calendar reads June, July or August has never slowed down the NordicWerks SkiKlubb.

The Forest Lake-based Nordic skiing club has been a fixture in the local sports scene since the early 2000s, offering a summer training program for skiers in middle- and high school. Undeterred by mugginess and mosquitoes, NordicWerks athletes could be seen zipping around the area this summer on roller-skis.

The founder and leader of the SkiKlubb is Deno Johnson, who also coaches the boys and girls Nordic teams at Forest Lake. Most of the club’s current membership is pulled from his Ranger programs, though skiers from White Bear Lake and Stillwater also participate. Wintry rivalries dissipate in the summer heat.

“I told (a NordicWerks skier from Stillwater) my goal is to make him the fastest skier at Stillwater,” Johnson said. “We’ve had kids from White Bear, Stillwater, Mora and Mounds View come to NordicWerks over the years, and what happens is the kids become really good friends and they have great camaraderie. What makes other schools stronger makes Forest Lake stronger.”

When winter arrives, NordicWerks skiers participate in junior Olympic races as teammates, even if they compete as rivals during the overlapping interscholastic season. On club days, skiers compete in races that may be up to double the distance of a high school race, depending on age group. While the school season ends with a state meet – for which Forest Lake and Stillwater almost always qualify – the club circuit offers the chance to qualify to a junior national meet. Last season, Jenna Parent and Regan Duffy, both of Forest Lake, represented NordicWerks at nationals in Lake Placid, New York. This year’s meet will be held at the Soldier Hollow resort in Utah.

“We’ve had a really great summer of training,” Johnson said. “We want to try to qualify five athletes or more for junior nationals.”

This summer, NordicWerks athletes trained six days a week in locations throughout the area. On Mondays and Thursdays, the course of choice was a forested rural road loop in Scandia, where the athletes tested themselves in 7.5-kilometer time trials week after week, measuring their improvement by their decreasing times.

“We do (the time trials) pretty religiously because they’re a great race simulation,” Johnson said. “It gets the nerves out of the way for when the winter comes.”

Johnson keeps meticulous records of each skier’s weekly performances, and challenges them to chase personal and program records. Forest Lake all-stater Ryan Mead set the top times this summer, 18:33 for freestyle and 20:52 for classic. Duffy led the girls list (21:29 freestyle, 22:58 classic). Nick Parent

“The (time trial) is just one big mind game,” said NordicWerks skier Nick Parent, a rising sophomore at Forest Lake. “If you tell yourself you can do it and stop focusing on how tired you are, you can keep going and finish strong.”

Johnson, one of the longest-tenured coaches at Forest Lake, has been involved with Nordic skiing for most of his life. He first strapped on skis when he was five years old and completed his first race when he was eight. He went on to race for North St. Paul High School before heading west to join the Central Oregon Community College team led by Finnish coach Hannu Holappa.

“(Holappa) is one of the top sports scientists,” Johnson said. “Central Oregon was at the forefront of training using lactate testing and heartrate monitors. A lot of the principles I learned from him have brought us the success we’re looking for here.”

In coaching, disagreements sometimes arise between the science-and-technology types like Holappa, and the “old school” that prefers to coach by feel and instinct rather than numbers. Johnson likes to blend the two approaches.

“Especially when you’re coaching junior athletes, you should keep things simpler,” Johnson said. “I use some of the old-school methods, and I combine them with the knowledge that I have.”

NordicWerks athletes faced their most “old school” workout on Friday mornings, when they endured four hours of what Johnson calls a “Spartan-style” circuit involving tire towing, roller boards, box drills and trampoline work among many other exercises.

For the majority of the skiers, from Forest Lake or elsewhere, the main form of crosstraining is participation in their schools’ cross-country and track programs. The physical attributes required for success in skiing largely overlap with those needed for running, so cross-country and Nordic rosters often look very similar. As an example, the Forest Lake boys qualified a team of seven athletes for the state meets in both Nordic and cross-country last year, with no less than four boys liningup in both championships. In a further link, Johnson also leads the Ranger boys in cross-country and coaches the boys and girls distance squads in track.

“I think we have about 60 percent of our NordicWerks kids that do both,” Johnson said. “A lot of the kids run in the morning and then ski with us in the afternoon.” Spencer Kotys nears the end of a solo time trial.

One way or another, Minnesotans who take up either skiing or running are often roped into the other. Nick Parent has been a skier since the seventh-grade and gave up football for cross-country last year.

“I thought I might as well do cross-country; it’ll benefit my skiing,” Parent said. “It helped me go from last at (Nordic) state to 40th.”

Thus, as the summer ends, most of the NordicWerks standouts mentioned above — along with others like Forest Lake’s Spencer Kotys and Andy Haines and White Bear’s Olivia Schwintek — will place skiing on hold and shift gears to running for a few months. Come November, however, they’ll be back in skis, ready to represent NordicWerks SkiKlubb once again.

“In the end, they’ll all be together in the neon orange, ready to race as a club,” Johnson said.