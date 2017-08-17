Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

17-106115
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
August 31, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $111,200.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Mary L. Boyd, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT:
Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1000157-0007213111-9
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Countrywide Home Loans, Inc.
SERVICER: Ditech Financial LLC FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed September 14, 2006, Washington County Recorder, as Document Number 3606591, Thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on August 5, 2014 as Document Number 3996320
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Green Tree Servicing LLC
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 1, Block 16, Strates Farm First Addition
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 7741 Rimbley Rd, Woodbury, MN 55125
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 17.028.21.12.0138
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:
$112,473.33
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
July 14, 2017, 10:00am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street N, Stillwater, MN 55082
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on January 14, 2018, or the next business day if January 14, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: May 16, 2017
Ditech Loan Servicing LLC FKA Green Tree Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
By: /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559
Diane F. Mach – 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road,
Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
May 25,
June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2017
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for July 14, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to August 14, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street N, Stillwater, MN 55082.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by February 14, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: July 14, 2017.
Ditech Loan Servicing LLC FKA Green Tree Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559
Diane F. Mach – 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
12550 West Frontage Road,
Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
July 20, 2017
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for August 14, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to September 13, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street N, Stillwater, MN 55082.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by March 13, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: August 10, 2017.
Ditech Loan Servicing LLC FKA Green Tree Loan Servicing LLC
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559
Diane F. Mach – 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
12550 West Frontage Road,
Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
August 17, 2017
721928