Sports Briefs – Aug. 17, 2017

Brewers draw Dundas in opener

The Forest Lake Brewers will meet the Dundas Dukes in the first round of the Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. at Hawk Field in Hamburg. Teams losing in round one are eliminated, but the tournament switches to a double-elimination format starting in round two. With a win over Dundas, the Brewers would play in Hamburg again on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. against either the Chanhassen Redbirds or the Sauk Rapids Cyclones. Hawk Field is located at 100 Sophia Avenue in Hamburg. The Brewers earned their position in the state tournament after going 1-1 in seeding games at St. Michael over the weekend. The Brewers lost to the Brooklyn Park Norsemen 3-2 on Aug. 11 before defeating the Champlin LoGators 3-0 on Aug. 12.

Gravelle named MIAC All-Rookie

2014 Forest Lake graduate Brett Gravelle led the University of St. Thomas hockey team with 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in his first year with the Tommie program to earn a place on the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Rookie team. Gravelle joined the UST squad after spending two years with the North Iowa Bulls of the North American Tier III Hockey League. The Tommies finished the 2016-17 season 14-8-5 and qualified for the MIAC playoffs, beating Concordia-Moorhead 2-1 in the semifinals before falling to Augsburg 3-2 in the championship game.

Choe sinks ace at Falcon Ridge

Golden Valley resident Sun Choe hit a hole-in-one on the 13th hole at Falcon Ridge on Aug. 13. Choe used a nine-iron to cover the 135-yard hole in a single shot.