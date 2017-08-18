Airport event back after construction hiatus

Submitted photo

Free plane rides for kids and a chance to check out airplanes owned by local pilots are back this year at the Daniel DePonti Airport Open House Aug. 20.

After a one-year break due to the runway being paved, event organizers are rebooting and rebranding what was formerly known as the airport fly-in event at the Daniel DePonti airport, which will be held Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“One of the major changes is that it is now officially an airport open house and Young Eagles event as opposed to a fly-in because all of the pilots we have planned for the event are local,” said event coordinator Marc Harshman, who agreed to chair the event last November. “With the newly paved runway, there was concern about where to park all the planes, so we have scaled down in numbers just to kind of see where we are at for this first year back.”

Another significant difference for the 2017 event is that there will be no more pancake breakfast.

“That portion of the event was coordinated by the Anoka chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, and this year we are working with chapter 745 out of White Bear Lake,” Harshman explained.

The event must be sponsored by an EAA chapter in order for the on-site pilots to obtain insurance regarding the free flights for kids.

Portions of the event that guests can look forward to include free flights for kids ages 8 to 17, a North Memorial medivac helicopter on site, antique planes, a DNR plane, face painting, helicopter rides, a food stand operated by the Forest Lake Lions, and gelato and lemonade from Daniela’s Chocolates.

“The free plane rides continue to be one of the biggest draws for this event,” Harshman said. “There will be on-site registration for the rides, and they will begin around 10 in the morning.”

Although the 2016 break may have taken this event out of the spotlight, organizers are hoping that the reboot is met with open arms and that moving forward the airport open house can grow.

“One thing we are blessed with is that this year, our event is one day before school starts, and that means that many families will be in town and looking for something to do,” Harshman said. “This event really has a lot to offer for people of all ages, even if they don’t consider themselves plane enthusiasts.”