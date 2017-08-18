Goodview Trail discussed again in Wyoming

Amy Doeun

Wyoming Reporter

The Goodview Avenue Trail and whether or not to repair it was again a prominent discussion item at the Aug. 2 meeting of the Wyoming City Council.

Local resident Steve Sicheneder attended the meeting and addressed the council.

“I missed some of the prior discussion, but it seems to me that this is not a trail,” he said. “It is a walkway. When Thurnbeck (Park) was developed, it seems to me that it should have been a concrete walkway. I think it should be reconstructed, and I don’t think that it should come out of parks, because I don’t believe it is a trail. At the minimum leave, I think it is a safety issue.”

He said Goodview is too busy of a road for people to be walking on a wide shoulder to the side of it.

“We are a community that walks for recreation,” he said. “We have terrible drivers. Stop signs are just a suggestion, and speed limits are only a suggestion. I think as long as we can keep people off the roads, we should do that.”

Ashley Head lives with his family right on the Goodview trail. The evening of Aug. 2, he brought his son Archie to the meeting. While Archie declined to address the council, he made it clear that it was his opinion that the city should keep the trail.

“Was the letter (about the meeting) sent to the 200 to 300 people behind us that use the trail?” Ashley Head asked. “It doesn’t affect just the four of us. Instead of only four families, you can have the opinion of 254 families.”

City Engineer Mark Erichson commented that the decision had already been made to keep the trail. Now the decision was if it would be upgraded.

Councilman Joe Zerwas agreed with Sicheneder that the trail had the properties of a walkway or sidewalk.

“If we can’t repair it, let’s keep it as it is,” he said.

Councilwoman Linda Nanko-Yeager disagreed with Zerwas’ assessment.

“The construction of that path is similar to Wyoming Trail,” she said. “It is wider than a sidewalk. I do not ride my bike on a sidewalk. There is not enough room. I might hit someone.”

Councilman Don Waller thought that the trail should not be removed, but he didn’t think it could be left alone in its current condition.

“If we don’t choose to reconstruct, it will be repaired,” Erichson said. “There will be cracks there, but it won’t jar you and throw you from your bike, but you will feel a crack.”

While Head and Nanko-Yeager questioned what level the trail would be repaired at, Mayor Lisa Iverson reminded the council that if the trail is not repaired properly, the city can withhold final payment from a contractor.

“At some point that trail will be reconstructed, whether that is done now or at some point in the future,” Erichson said. “We already have a contractor on board now, so we can’t have another contractor.”

“I am in favor of leaving it as it is,” Councilwoman Claire Luger said. “I don’t think it is particularly cost effective right now. We are spending our funds for a higher need for the community right now.”

The council agreed with Luger. They voted unanimously to keep the trail as it is.

New food truck

The council voted to approve a license through the end of the year for Tacos la Mexicana. Tacos la Mexicana runs two food trucks in the area. The other is in Cambridge. The business has made an agreement, which the council approved, to run a second food truck in the parking lot of County Line Liquors. The truck will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until the end of the year.