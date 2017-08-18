Teen service club announces September events; Group also looking for new members

The River Valley Leos Club will be starting its 2017-18 year in September and invites any teen who enjoys doing community service projects and volunteering to join the club. The Leos Club is an organization dedicated to service and supporting the community; and is a youth branch of the Scandia-Marine Lions.

Teens between the ages of 12 and 18 years old lead service projects, fundraise for organizations (local, regional, national, and global), and participate in volunteer-based opportunities in the area. The Leos Club goal is to help others through service and leave a positive impact on the local community as well as the state, region, and world.

The Leos Club is a way to have fun, make friends with other teens who enjoy making a positive difference, and develop leadership skills.

Meetings held during the even months (October, December, February, April, June, August) will be for Leos only. Meetings held during odd months (September, November, January, March, May, July) will include service projects that the Leos do with the Scandia-Marine Lions to foster intergenerational learning, communication, and skill-building.

The first meeting of the year will be held Sept. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Scandia Community Center. In addition to a short business meeting, there will be several service projects that the teens and some Scandia-Marine Lions will work on together. The youth also will identify service opportunities and create a schedule for the year.

The first field trip of the year will be to Feed My Starving Children on Sept. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 401 93rd Ave. NW in Coon Rapids. Leos, teens interested in joining the Leos, and Scandia-Marine Lions members all are welcome to pre-register at goo.gl/P7YEjr.

In addition to club activities, the Leos have opportunities to participate in state, district, and national camps and conventions that are specifically for teens. At these events, youth develop their leadership and public speaking skills; do service projects; and have fun meeting other like-minded teens.

The first Leo camp of the year will be Oct. 13 to 15 in Annandale. Teens must be enrolled in the River Valley Leos Club in order to attend camp; and can become a Leo at the first meeting on Sept. 21 at the Scandia Community Center.

The cost for dues is $20 per year per teen (there are additional fees if youth want to participate in camps and conferences).

RSVP to Ann Rinkenberger at [email protected] if you plan to attend or join the Leos at the Sept. 21 meeting or would like more information.