Dukes walk past Brewers at state

Noah Brown clubs a home run in the third inning.

The Forest Lake Brewers were eliminated in the first round of the Class B state amateur baseball tournament at Hamburg on Aug. 19, losing to the Dundas Dukes 5-4.

The Brewers powered their way to an early 4-0 lead, but their bats were silent late in the game while the Dukes chipped away.

“It was disappointing to jump out early, but then our bats shut down,” manager Adam Gallatin said.

Third baseman Noah Brown hit a solo home run to lead off the top of the third. Center fielder Brent Kolbow and first baseman Adam Gemuenden drew one-out walks before catcher Mike Schultz brought everyone around to score with a three-run blast over the center field fence.

Right fielder Jed Hanson and Brown hit back-to-back singles to start another potential rally in the fourth.

Designated hitter Brandon Rogers sacrificed the runners to second and third. Kolbow reached first with a swinging bunt after Dundas pitcher Todd Mathison’s throw forced first baseman Jon Bishop off the bag.

With one out and the bases loaded, Mathison was in favor of Charlie Ruud, who prevented the Brewers from increasing their lead by forcing Gemuenden and Schultz to ground into fielder’s choice outs.

The Brewers only managed two hits after the fourth inning. They collected eight overall. The two Dundas pitchers, Mathison and Ruud, are both veterans of the St. Paul Saints. Mike Swenson got the start for the Brewers at state.

The Dundas comeback began in the bottom of the sixth. With two runners on, designated hitter Steve Loos hit an RBI single. Forest Lake pitcher Mike Swenson was able to force two straight flyball outs to escape further damage.

In the seventh, the Dukes picked up another run when catcher Pat Wadzinski grounded out, allowing Haydn Lanoue to score from third.

The Dukes stole the game from the Brewers in the eighth. Nate Van Roekel singled, but he remained stuck at first while Swenson retired the nex two batters. Tyler Jones walked, then Carson Jones singled to score Van Roekel and cut the deficit to 4-3.

Brown came to the mound to relieve Swenson. Brown worked a 3-2 count on two straight batters, only to miss the strike zone on the next pitch, first loading the bases and then forcing a run home on the two walks.

Jeff Brooks came in to pitch, but he only managed to walk his first batter, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

“We weren’t able to throw strikes late in the game,” Gallatin said.

The two walked-in runs were credited to Swenson, who thus picked up the loss. Ruud earned the win for Dundas after working 5 2/3rds innings of scoreless relief.

The Brewers went down in order in the ninth to finish off a season that saw them win the Metro Minny League championship before earning their bid to the state tournament.

“It was a great season,” Gallatin said. “Our first goal is to win our league and we did that. The next goal is to make the state tournament, we did that. Then we want to win a game (at state) and we came close today.”

The Brewers are working on a streak of 12 straight winning seasons, and look poised to extend that run a year from now.

“We hope to have most of our players back, and we’ll reload,” Gallatin said.