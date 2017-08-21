Eldred “Elly” Bowman, age 69, of Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother; one sister; and two brothers-in-law.

He is survived by his siblings, Ronald (Joyce), Gloria Verble, Myrna, Cary (Terry) Nelson, Carl, Verlin (Sharon), Arvella (Phil) Smith, Bernetta Coulombe, David, Twila (Bill) Smith, Roger, Darrel (Becky); many nieces and nephews, family and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2017 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN.

Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

Post navigation