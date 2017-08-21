Supervisors change Linwood Town Hall hours

Amy Doeun

Linwood Reporter

At the Aug. 7 meeting of the Linwood Town Board, the board voted to change the hours of the town hall. The question had come up at the previous meeting. Then, Town Clerk Pam Olson brought up several scheduling conflicts with limited staff in the office. Supervisors Ed Kramer and Bob Millerbernd discussed the possibility of closing the office early on Friday. The topic was sent to the Human Resources Committee supervisors, Carol Searing and Mike Halliday.

Searing and Halliday came to the Aug. 7 meeting with a proposed to schedule.

“We wanted to come up with something that was the most fair,” Halliday said. “We also wanted to have two people in the office at all times like Bob (Millerbernd) suggested.”

The proposed hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. Kramer said that he would prefer to see the town hall open at 7:30 a.m.

“Being in construction, I liked having inspections early,” he said.

“We don’t do inspections every day, and we are trying to be consistent and make everyone happy,” Halliday replied.

Searing made a motion to accept the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. With that on the table, Kramer suggested 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., but a vote was taken on 8 to 5 . Kramer and Peterson opposed the new hour change. The vote passed with Searing, Halliday and Millerbernd’s approval. The new hours will begin after Labor Day.